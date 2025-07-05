Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after acquiring an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $674.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $675.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

