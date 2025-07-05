Simmons Bank Purchases 28,617 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 351.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Corteva by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.