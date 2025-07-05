Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $274,694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

