Simmons Bank Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Simmons Bank cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $514,609,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.0%

CBRE stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

