Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

