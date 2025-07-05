Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SMWB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $22,536,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth $7,355,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 736,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

