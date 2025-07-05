Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after acquiring an additional 373,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.00.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EME opened at $546.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.65. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $550.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

