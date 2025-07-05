Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 7,089 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $185.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

