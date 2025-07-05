Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 79,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,818,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.57.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $308.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

