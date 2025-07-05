Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 272,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6,956.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $566.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.49.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

