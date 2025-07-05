Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.33% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YSEP. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $7,648,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $6,198,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,152,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,089.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 186,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,949,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 2.3%

BATS YSEP opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.