Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $798,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

