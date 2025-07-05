Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

