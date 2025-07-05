Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 126,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

