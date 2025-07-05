Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

