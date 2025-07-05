Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 9,838 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

GTO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.