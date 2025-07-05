Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25. The company has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.