Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,836,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

