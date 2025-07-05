Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 560.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $135.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.