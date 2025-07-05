Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 5,748 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

