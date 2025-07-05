Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $58,981.61 in Stock

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 29,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $58,981.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,353,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,493,339.63. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Shares of SHIM opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Shimmick Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Shimmick Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 21.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

