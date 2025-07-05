Sharp Financial Services LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

