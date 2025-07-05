Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.08 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

