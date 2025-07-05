Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of D stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

