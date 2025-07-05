Sharp Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

