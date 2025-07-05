Sharp Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

