Sharp Financial Services LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $428.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $428.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

