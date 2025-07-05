SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of SharkNinja worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.3%

SN stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

