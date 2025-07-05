Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $12.18. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 107,170 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.57). On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 117,107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

