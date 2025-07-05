Sequent Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

