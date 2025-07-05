Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $12,429.04 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $12,429.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,283,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,937.76. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.65. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Semrush by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter worth $390,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Semrush by 4.6% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

