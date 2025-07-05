SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2523 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 246.2% increase from SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
SEEM opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $27.83.
About SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF
