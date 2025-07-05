SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2523 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 246.2% increase from SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

SEEM opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

