Seascape Capital Management Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

