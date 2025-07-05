Seascape Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $3,931,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.74 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

