Seascape Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

