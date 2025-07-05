Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 67,701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

