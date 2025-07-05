Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 225430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

