Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

