Sampo (SAXPY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – PROP&CASLTY” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sampo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sampo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sampo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion $1.25 billion 23.68 Sampo Competitors $24.06 billion $4.57 billion 15.82

Dividends

Sampo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sampo. Sampo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sampo pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 15.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27% Sampo Competitors 8.95% 10.44% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sampo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sampo Competitors 465 2743 2969 116 2.43

As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Sampo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sampo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sampo competitors beat Sampo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

