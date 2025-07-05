Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $12.70 Average PT from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 123.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

