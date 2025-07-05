Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Sells $81,810.45 in Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $81,810.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 914,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,804.40. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,990 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $25,651.10.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 4,400 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $57,728.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 33 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $412.83.

On Monday, June 16th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 50 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $625.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 305 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $3,873.50.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 70 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $885.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $121,895.76.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 3 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $37.95.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 419,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

