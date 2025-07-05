Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 5,739 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

