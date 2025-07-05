Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $87,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

LMBS stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

