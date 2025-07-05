Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $201.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

