Rossby Financial LCC Invests $93,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,389.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,589,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.