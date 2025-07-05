Rossby Financial LCC Invests $86,000 in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2%

FE stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

