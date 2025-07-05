Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,836,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

