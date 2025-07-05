Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 525 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 360.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.4% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.91 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

