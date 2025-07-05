Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 2,037 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

