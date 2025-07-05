Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 71.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 71.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 509,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 124,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

